Steve Bannon. File photo. Michael Brochstein TNS
A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks, Maayan Schechter and Bristow Marchant.

Steve Bannon, former Trump strategist, will visit SC as ‘special guest’ at dinner

By Cynthia Roldán

October 26, 2017 10:54 AM

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is coming to South Carolina.

Bannon will be the special guest of the annual Patriot Dinner held by the The Citadel Republican Society at the Holliday Alumni Center in Charleston, according to a flier posted on their website. This year’s dinner will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

The dinner raises money to support Citadel Republic Society cadets on their annual trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. The club is the Citadel's largest, with more than 300 participating cadets.

Brady Quirk-Garvan, chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party, was critical of Bannon’s invite to the Holy City in a statement.

“We are disappointed that the Republican Society has invited Steve Bannon to come speak at the Citadel,” Quirk-Garvan said. “Bannon is an unabashed white nationalist and racist, and he is not welcome in Charleston. The Republican Society should be ashamed for bringing this racist bigot to the Holy City.”

The dinner featured previously U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, in 2014, when he received the “2014 Nathan Hale Patriot Award” at the dinner.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

