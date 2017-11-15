James Smith
James Smith
James Smith
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks, Maayan Schechter and Bristow Marchant.

The Buzz

Another big endorsement for James Smith

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 07:39 AM

S.C. Rep. James Smith lands another big endorsement in his race for the Democratic nomination for governor on Wednesday.

Smith, D-Richland, will receive the blessing of former governor and U.S. Education Secretary Dick Riley at an event in Greenville.

Riley is the latest Democrat to get behind Smith in his 2018 bid. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also endorsed Smith on Monday.

Smith faces Charleston businessman Phil Noble in the Democratic primary for governor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Riley, who focused on education as governor and served in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet as education secretary, will say Smith will be an “education governor” for South Carolina, according to a release from the Smith campaign.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seven things you didn't know about SC's death row, including how Pee Wee Gaskins made an inmate's head explode

View More Video