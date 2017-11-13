Local

Democrat gets early nod in SC governor’s race

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 1:16 PM

Democratic state Rep. James Smith of Columbia is getting an early – and expected – nod in the race for S.C. governor.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has endorsed Smith, a fellow Columbia Democrat and attorney whose downtown law office is a short walk from City Hall. Announced in a news release, the endorsement follows Benjamin speaking at Smith’s campaign kickoff last month.

First elected mayor in 2010, Benjamin said “real progress is made when you focus less on politics and more on what's right. James has always served that way, and I know he will put the people of South Carolina before political games.”

Smith and Phil Noble of Charleston are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Marguerite Willis, a Columbia business attorney, also is weighing a run.

Four Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia, are seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

