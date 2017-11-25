Why you should follow these SC political tweeters

It might be the defining feature of 21st century politics. Just ask President Donald Trump.
Social media gives politicians a way to connect directly to the public, getting their message out while going around traditional media gatekeepers like, well, The Buzz.
Trump rode his outsized Twitter personality to the White House and still regularly excites – and enrages – his followers from the Oval Office a year later.
These prolific Palmetto State tweeters haven’t reached those heights yet, but are well worth a follow. Building on last year’s column on this theme – here are more South Carolina-specific Twitter accounts you should follow:
▪ Rep. Micah Caskey (@MicahCaskey)
This Lexington Republican and attorney joined the State House in 2016. In addition to his previous record in the 11th Circuit solicitor’s office, Caskey brought some strong GIF skills and a penchant for subtweeting.
He also can deploy a well-timed emoji. When Trump tweeted about a potential investigation of “Crooked” Hillary Clinton by saying, “At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper,” Caskey commented, “Magic (eightball) says: Tweet may not age well.”
Magic says:— Micah Caskey (@MicahCaskey) November 3, 2017
Tweet may not age well https://t.co/bNSfo7M5lf
The ongoing controversy around SCANA and Santee Cooper’s failed nuclear project is a frequent subject of Caskey’s tweets. He even got into the holiday spirit when commenting on one news report about the critical (and long secret) Bechtel report, having a Buddy the Elf GIF tell us the utilities “sit on a throne of lies.”
November 23, 2017
▪ Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers)
Sellers has kept busy since he left the S.C. State House in 2014, as his Twitter feed shows. The Columbia attorney sidelines as a commentator on CNN and tweets links to his new podcast, for which he has interviewed everyone from Charles Barkley and Charlamagne tha God to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Hillary Clinton.
Check out new pod with @SenGillibrand! The tip of the spear of the resistance... https://t.co/BcnmsmowiJ— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 24, 2017
The feed also gives Sellers another platform to sound off on events of the day, like the sexual assault allegations against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. Sellers called on Franken to resign.
“This isn’t abt the Dem party... Franken is not (Alabama Senate candidate Roy) Moore, he’s not Trump, but that’s not the standard.”
On Franken a few points: let me begin with yes he should resign. If you take the picture in the light most favorable to Franken it’s a prank— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 18, 2017
▪ Curtis Loftis (@TreasurerLoftis)
South Carolina’s state treasurer since 2010, Loftis is a regular retweeter of news items from across South Carolina and beyond – adding his thoughts along the way.
Great response, Sarah. Some of my sophisticated, worldly acquaintances despise me for being a Trump supporter, even though we never talk about politics. I'm sure that can go both ways, but I don't understand any of that vitriol ... https://t.co/o6JQbU0aT4— Curtis Loftis (@TreasurerLoftis) November 24, 2017
But he also uses the platform to promote some programs run out of the treasurer’s office.
One tweet pointed out the state is holding $550 million in unclaimed cash waiting for someone to take it off his hands. (Loftis is currently president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.) Another finds him on the sidelines with Cocky promoting the state’s Future Scholar college savings program.
SC Treasurer's office has $550 million belonging to you!!! UNCLAIMED CASH: The state may be holding money with your name on it https://t.co/tDcJeRF99f via @wsoctv— Curtis Loftis (@TreasurerLoftis) November 22, 2017
More stuff...Treasurer Curtis Loftis Presents Second-Grader with $529 for Future Scholar Account, signed items from the Coach, and a trip to the sidelines with #cocky @UofSC #SouthCarolina #sctweets @GamecockFB @GamecocksOnline pic.twitter.com/l9qGsIzOlS— Curtis Loftis (@TreasurerLoftis) November 22, 2017
▪ Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell)
The three-term Lancaster Democrat always has an interesting take on the South Carolina political world, and not just inside the halls of Columbia.
A video posted by Norrell shows her breaking a board with her hand at a conference for the National Foundation for Women Legislators.
“I didn’t think I could do it, but I did it!” she said.
I broke a board with just my hand today at #NFWL2017 along with Women Legislators from around the country. I didn't think I could do it, but I did it! @ElectedWomen pic.twitter.com/g8xVgl27dM— Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) November 18, 2017
She also highlights other issues either facing the State House or in the news, like an exchange with Pickens Republican Gary Clary on climate change.
“Sadly, we have to find ways to talk about them without invoking the cries of ‘hoax,’ ” she said. “I appreciate working with reasonable people like you!”
I have just attended a conference about our need to prepare now for the extreme weather events that are coming. Sadly, we have to find ways to talk about them without invoking the cries of "hoax." I appreciate working with reasonable people like you! https://t.co/1YrMctSkv4— Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) November 13, 2017
▪ Lynn Teague (@LynnSTeague)
The legislative action director for South Carolina’s League of Women Voters is as regular a feature around the State House as any lawmaker. When an issue like new utility regulations comes up, Teague’s Twitter page can turn into a live feed of the discussion.
When she isn’t talking about what the Legislature is doing, Teague is campaigning for issues the state’s lawmakers should be addressing.
Tell your legislators you want an independent commission to draw lines, and exclude protecting incumbents and parties from criteria. Without a strong public voice, bills won't be heard! https://t.co/00YMomdzXb— Lynn S. Teague (@LynnSTeague) November 18, 2017
Teague also has a pretty comprehensive feed of South Carolina political news – including The Buzz’s first column on S.C. Twitter handles.
Great tweeters of SC politics- https://t.co/xkfqaTPXSJ— Lynn S. Teague (@LynnSTeague) November 9, 2017
