Seven things you didn't know about SC's death row, including how Pee Wee Gaskins made an inmate's head explode

Seven things you didn't know about SC's death row, including how Pee Wee Gaskins made an inmate's head explode

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

Rep. Joe Neal on the environment, companies taking advantage of lax regulations

Rep. Joe Neal on the environment, companies taking advantage of lax regulations

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

See the history of how SCANA and SCE&G's V.C. Summer nuclear project failed and what lawmakers are doing now to prevent it from happening again. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
A blog from The State's political team of Jamie Self, Avery Wilks, Maayan Schechter and Bristow Marchant.

Frustrated SC House votes to freeze spending by agency that OK'd rate hikes

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 05:07 PM

Forty-seven S.C. House members voted Monday to freeze future spending by the S.C. board that approved nine rate hikes to bankroll the failed $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project.

The action, as House members started voting on the state budget that takes effect July 1, largely was symbolic.

The seven-member Public Service Commission operates with a combination dollars from the federal government and other sources. not get state-appropriated money.

That left the House's 47-38 vote Monday largely as a protest, lawmakers said, with some saying it will be reconsidered as state representatives debate the state's $8.2 billion general fund budget this week.

"It was my way of saying, 'We've still got problems,' " said state Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, who voted to freeze spending.

Legislators have targeted the Public Service Commission, charged with regulating utilities. Last month, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, accused the commission of a "significant lapse of oversight" in approving nine rate hikes for some 700,000 SCE&G customers to pay for the failed nuclear project in Fairfield County.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, said it is highly unlikely the House ultimately will freeze the PSC's spending. Caskey and several other lawyer-legislators did not vote on the freeze Monday, calling it a potential conflict of interest.

"People (lawmakers) wanted to express their frustration with the PSC and what it's done over the last couple of years," he said. "It will certainly get resolved."

Last month, the House voted 108-1 to fire the entire Public Service Commission over the next two years.

State Rep. Jonathon Hill, R-Anderson was the lone House member to vote against that proposal. He called it "political scapegoating," meant to distract from the Legislature's approval of the Base Load Review Act in 2007. That law enabled SCE&G to charge its customers for the nuclear project even after the utility abandoned the project in July.

The PSC must rule on Virginia-based Dominion Energy's proposed buyout of SCANA, SCE&G's Cayce-based parent company.

That sale is now in doubt after the House voted in February to block SCANA from continuing to charge its customers for the nuclear project.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

