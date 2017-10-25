SC leaders want to finish failed nuclear project, but SCANA has left it to rot

As a political firestorm rages over the suspended construction of two new nuclear reactors, the utility in charge has left much of the V.C. Summer project to rot, endangering any chance the maligned, $9 billion venture eventually could be finished, S.C. senators were told Wednesday.
Cayce-based SCANA Corp. has not covered or maintained valuable equipment at the Fairfield County construction site, leaving the reactors exposed to the elements and in danger of deteriorating, state regulators told a Senate panel investigating the project’s July abandonment.
The revelation irked S.C. lawmakers who still hope the unfinished reactors could one day benefit S.C. power customers who have paid more than $2 billion in higher electricity rates for them.
“I don’t know what we can do, but that to me is more of an immediate danger than anything we’ve discussed in the past three months,” said state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, whose district includes the Jenkinsville site.
Before Wednesday, it was unclear exactly how SCANA was preserving the V.C. Summer construction site, if at all.
SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper, which owned a 45-percent stake in the reactors, pulled the plug on the project July 31, after nine years of construction delays and cost overruns. They mostly have blamed their problems on the failures of lead contractor Westinghouse, which declared bankruptcy in March.
Retired Santee Cooper chief executive Lonnie Carter has told lawmakers that the project could be finished a decade from now, perhaps by another utility or in a different regulatory environment. But preserving the site could cost up to $15 million per year, including staff to periodically run certain equipment and to keep the components safe.
Those steps had not been taken when state regulators visited the V.C. Summer site last week, according to Anthony James, director of new nuclear development for the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.
SCANA has removed large cranes and trucks from the site but left uncovered a containment building with nuclear modules and machinery already installed inside, James said. He said SCANA officials told regulators they do not intend to spend millions of dollars preserving the unfinished reactors and their parts.
Further inaction “would severely impact and increase the cost for someone to restart it in the near term or the long term,” James told reporters afterward.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
