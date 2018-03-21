Despite Trump tax cuts, SC taxpayers could pay millions more unless lawmakers act

South Carolinians could pay $200 million more in state income taxes in 2019 if the S.C. Legislature does not adopt a proposal filed Tuesday by the House's top budget writer.
That legislation, filed by S.C. House Ways and Means Chairman Brian White, R-Anderson, conforms the state's tax laws to the new federal tax code signed into law in December. The bill will need to be modified if lawmakers want to avoid hitting S.C. taxpayers with higher state income taxes next year, and White said that is the goal.
"We have some time," White said, referring to efforts to lessen any impact on S.C. taxpayers and businesses.
Before the new year, President Donald Trump signed into law changes to the federal tax code — the first since the mid-1980s. That impacted several states, including South Carolina, that tie their state tax code to federal law.
South Carolinians will pay $1.6 billion less in federal income taxes because of Trump's reform, an analysis by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office found. However, without legislative changes, S.C. taxpayers could pay $180 million more in state taxes near year — about $75 a person, the analysis said.
The hardest hit would be the largest group of S.C. taxpayers — those who report adjusted income of between $50,000 and $75,000 a year.
White said Wednesday it is important for the Legislature to get a so-called "clean conformity" bill passed this year, giving accountants and online tax services time to conform state tax documents to federal code.
The S.C. Chamber of Commerce — a powerful lobbying arm — Monday called on White and Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, to pass tax conformity.
Without changes, the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office analysis found:
- 27 percent of S.C. taxpayers would have a higher state income tax bill
- 31 percent of taxpayers would have a lower state income tax bill
- 42 percent of taxpayers would not see their state income tax bills change
"We call for a proposal that is revenue neutral," chamber Chief Executive Ted Pitts said in a letter. "State taxpayers should not pay more taxes on the state level as a result of changes that were made at the federal level."
White said he expects hearings on his bill when House members return from their three-day furlough next week.
"There's nothing we (the Legislature) did to create the windfall — a temporary estimated windfall," White said. "You just need some time."
