House Democrats call for investigation in wake of SC prison riot

S.C. House Democrats Tuesday called for an investigation into the S.C. Department of Corrections after seven S.C. inmates died and 17 more were injured in a Sunday night riot at a maximum-security prison.
State Rep. James Smith of Richland — one of three Democrats running for governor in the June primary — said South Carolina is at a "crisis point" and called on his colleagues in the Legislature to take action.
"Inmates, their safety should be guaranteed along with those that work there (at the prisons) and the public," he said.
Tuesday, Smith said a House investigative committee had been requested to investigate the state Corrections Department and conditions in the state's prisons. Democrats hope the investigation prompts action to make S.C. prisons safer.
Seven inmates died in what prison officials said was a "gang-related" brawl that began Sunday night and lasted into Monday morning in three dorms at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
"These events are far too common," Smith said Tuesday. "The conditions, not just at Lee but all across are state, are deplorable, third world and don't reflect the kind of standards that we have an obligation to uphold in this state."
