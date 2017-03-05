Gov. McMaster’s ‘beloved’ bulldog dies

Rest in peace, Boots McMaster.
South Carolina’s First Dog has died.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s English bulldog passed away died Sunday morning after receiving successful treatments for lymphatic cancer for several months, McMaster wrote in a Facebook post.
“Sadly, this morning we had to say goodbye to our beloved Boots. Our hearts are heavy, but full of love. Everybody loved Boots. We will miss him greatly,” McMaster wrote.
Boots had risen to celebrity status in political circles, appearing with McMaster in campaign ads.
As lieutenant governor, McMaster kept a place for Boots in his office. When he ascended to the governor’s office, the dog followed.
Before he was sworn in as governor, McMaster said Boots wouldn’t be a distraction in the State House.
“He has bursts of energy, then he’ll sleep several times a day,” McMaster said. “Often, people will hear him snoring.”
Shortly after McMaster posted Facebook he began receiving condolences.
Boots McMaster was the best first dog our state ever had https://t.co/eGbuHiqN5f— Will Galloway (@WillGalloway_) March 5, 2017
Many got to know Boots thru McMaster's Lt. Gov. campaign: https://t.co/EtlvFyQ60j Good dog. #RIPBoots https://t.co/jmJ6xr7Lhk— Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) March 5, 2017
So sad! #BootsMcMaster https://t.co/jBrZmZfnPe— hopewalker (@hopewalker) March 5, 2017
Staff writer Noah Feit contributed to this report.
Sadly, we had to say goodbye to our beloved Boots today. Our hearts are heavy but full of love. We will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/AR9ykX9FB4— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 5, 2017
First Pets
Boots was the latest in a line of famous animal visitors to the State House, including:
▪ Pork and Barrel, two squealing piglets carried into the State House lobby by then-Gov. Mark Sanford to protest the Legislature’s spending priorities. The stunt is blamed for hurting Sanford’s relationship with lawmakers, who were offended both by the piglets’ symbolism and the fact they defecated on the State House floor.
▪ Noel the pony, the name for an animal ridden up the north steps on Christmas Day 1990 and abandoned there. The unidentified rider reportedly said Noel was a Christmas present for George H.W. Bush. Noel, who appeared malnourished, had to be taken out through the building’s main elevator, and eventually found its way to a children’s petting zoo.
▪ Psychedelic vermin. In an effort to eradicate the State House pigeon population. Officials spread poison pellets around the grounds, but abandoned the effort after the pills, likened to LSD in a report in The State at the time, were found to have a “bizarre effect” on the State House squirrels. Also unsuccessful in getting rid of the birds: plastic snakes left on the window sills.
Comments