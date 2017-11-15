Thousands of South Carolina employees are hoping lawmakers next year allocate enough money to fund pay raises.
Thousands of South Carolina employees are hoping lawmakers next year allocate enough money to fund pay raises. Takaaki Iwabu - file photo
Thousands of South Carolina employees are hoping lawmakers next year allocate enough money to fund pay raises. Takaaki Iwabu - file photo

State Politics

Pay raises and pension reform: Will SC employees get both next year?

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 2:55 PM

South Carolina will not be able to fill thousands of vacant positions at state agencies if pay increases are not part of the state budget approved by S.C. legislators next year, lawmakers heard Wednesday.

Meanwhile, even more state vacancies are likely over the next decade as more than 10,000 state workers are at or within five years of retirement eligibility.

Consultant Neville Kenning — whose firm did a 2016 compensation study that found the state lagged in competitive salaries against its neighbors in the Southeast — said retirement benefits alone will not entice younger workers to fill state jobs.

Instead, those younger workers are interested in better pay.

“We’re not attracting the younger people into state government,” Kenning said. “That would be a concern to me.”

A joint committee of S.C. House and Senate members heard mostly from education groups Wednesday to figure out what future retirement plans for state employees should look like.

Earlier this year, that same panel approved requiring more than 190,000 state workers and their employers — the state, its agencies, counties and cities — to pay more into the state’s pension system. Lawmakers did so in an effort to reduce unfunded billions owed to state retirees in promised benefits.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

    USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported.

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported
Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief
SC Attorney General Wilson sharing information? 0:36

SC Attorney General Wilson sharing information?

View More Video