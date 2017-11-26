Prominent political pundit slams Muschamp after Gamecocks’ loss to Clemson

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is used to hearing from disgruntled fans after losses. Sometimes even after wins.
So to hear criticism after the Gamecocks lost 34-10 to arch rival Clemson on Saturday night is to be expected.
What isn’t par for the course is when the USC fan raking Muschamp over the coals happens to be one of South Carolina’s and the nation’s leading political pundits.
But that’s exactly what happened. Former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers, who spends his time these days as an attorney in Columbia and as a commentator on CNN had some harsh words for the Gamecocks coach after USC’s fourth consecutive loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Sellers, a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, said Muschamp is responsible for the Gamecocks’ loss.
“I’ve been thinking about this all day. I’m a fan. And I know you see these. But @CoachWMuschamp yesterday is on you,” Sellers wrote on Twitter. “Our boys weren’t ready to play. We were flat. Even second half no spark.”
Sellers, a Democrat, usually saves his harshest condemnations for President Donald Trump, or other prominent Conservative politicians.
Muschamp’s political leanings had nothing to do with Seller’s criticism. His thoughts were more directed at the Gamecocks’ sluggish offense and inability to stop the Tigers in the second quarter.
Sellers brought up the good old days for Gamecock fans and alums. Thinking whimsically about beating Clemson five seasons in a row, under the guidance of former USC coach Steve Spurrier.
“Spurrier made Dabo (Swinney) (his) child, (Because) we owned big games. Yesterday looked (too) Big for us.”
As of Sunday night, Muschamp has yet to reply to Sellers. At least on Twitter.
“We competed in the game, and we just didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” Muschamp said at a news conference. “We need to play better, and we need to coach better and that starts with me, nobody else.”
Sellers might be extra let down because of the public sparring he did prior to the game with another prominent S.C. politician who is a Clemson grad. Sellers and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley did some trash talking on Twitter leading up to the rivalry game.
The Gamecocks struggled throughout the game, a disappointing end to the regular season. Although he was feeling let down, Sellers did try to focus on the positives from the eight-win season. It’s the third year in a row South Carolina has improved its win total.
“I believe in you. 8-4 ain’t bad but that ain’t Atlanta. Let’s grind,” Sellers tweeted, mentioning the site of the College Football Playoff championship game, a place Clemson still could play as it looks to defend its title.
Sellers recently won a ruling from the S.C. Supreme Court. He also has his own podcast, for which he has interviewed everyone from Charles Barkley and Charlamagne tha God to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Hillary Clinton.
When Sellers was elected as a state representative at age 22 in 2006, he made history as the youngest African-American elected to office. He served in that role until 2014 when he gave up his seat for an unsuccessful run at S.C. lieutenant governor. From 2007-08, Sellers served on the Obama for America state steering committee.
