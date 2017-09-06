File photo. Workers hammer plywood over the windows of a home in Folly Beach. S.C., on Oct. 5, 2016.
Hurricane Irma is approaching SC. Here’s a checklist of what to do to prepare

September 06, 2017 1:27 PM

Now that it’s looking likely that Hurricane Irma will be a major hurricane when it reaches South Carolina, here is list of that could help you make decisions on how to proceed.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW

  • Put together your hurricane kit in an easy-to-carry container.
  • Decide where to go in the event of a hurricane evacuation and how to get there.
  • Assign each family member a task to cut down on chaos.
  • Make arrangements for pets — American Red Cross shelters won’t take them.
  • Catalog your possessions.
  • Photograph valuables. Make sure you have enough film or disk space for “Before” and “After” photos. There are several online tools, including smartphone and tablet apps, that can assist you.
  • Have adequate insurance. Read your policy.
  • Keep a list of emergency phone numbers nearby.
  • Keep family records and documents accessible and protected.
  • If you have a boat, consider safe anchorage options.
  • Purchase a cooler that keeps things cold for up to five or six days.

IF A HURRICANE THREATENS

  • Make sure your car is filled with gas.
  • Refill prescription drugs.
  • Have cash or travelers checks available.
  • Pack irreplaceable items, such as photo albums, to take with you. Put important family documents and records in a waterproof container.

AROUND THE HOUSE

  • Close windows, doors and hurricane shutters. If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.
  • Put loose outdoor items in storage.
  • Turn off propane tank.
  • Unplug small appliances.
  • Turn refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting. Keep them closed as ch as possible so food will last longer if power goes out.
  • Check for loose gutters and spouts.
  • Move valuables to higher levels.
  • Move furniture away from windows and cover with plastic.
  • Remove valuables, such as furniture and rugs, from floor of house.
  • Secure windows and doors from the inside.
  • Trim dead branches.
  • Anchor small sheds.
  • Put chlorine in pool; protect filter motor.
  • Dangerous chemicals, insecticides, herbicides and gasoline should be put in watertight containers and in a high spot.
  • Store drinking water in clean bathtubs, jugs and bottles. You should have enough water on hand for seven days.

TIPS FOR YOUR CELLPHONE

  • Program emergency contact numbers.
  • Designate someone out of the area as a central contact.
  • Make certain all family members know whom to contact if they become separated.
  • Keep phone batteries charged at all times.
  • Forward your home number to your cellphone number in the event of an evacuation.
  • Often in an emergency, text messages will go through quicker than voice calls.

WHEN YOU EVACUATE

  • Turn off electricity at the main breaker and shut off gas.
  • Towels or rugs should be put around openings to reduce seepage.
  • Lock all doors.
  • If there’s something that’s really valuable to you, stick it in the dishwasher and close the door.
  • Register yourself as “safe and well” at www.redcross.org/safeandwell or by calling 1-866-GET-INFO. Concerned family and friends can search for their loved one’s name, an “as of” date and the messages selected.

Items for your hurricane kit

  • Three- to seven-day supply of food and water; one gallon of water per person and pet per day; nonperishable packaged or canned food
  • Manual can opener and utensils
  • First aid kit, prescription medication
  • Special items for infants and the elderly
  • Toiletries and hygiene items
  • Extra clothing and shoes
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Cash
  • Tools
  • Keys
  • Road maps, including evacuation routes
  • Baby supplies
  • Blankets/sleeping bags
  • Games and books
  • Plastic trash bags with ties and large zip-close plastic bags
  • Jumper cables
  • Tire repair kit and pump
  • If you plan on staying in an emergency shelter, take linens with you.

