  • Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

    A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday.

Forecasters ‘reasonably confident’ tornado touched down in SC

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 7:56 AM

Crews from the National Weather Service are expected on Tuesday to survey the damage left behind by a possible tornado in the Upstate.

Forecasters said they were “reasonably confident” a tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m., in Spartanburg County, leaving behind a trail of downed trees and thousands without power, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

“We strongly suspect it,” meteorologist Lauren Carroll told the newspaper. “We saw debris being lofted on radar. … These are going to be some long surveys. There are likely swathes of damage.”

A building owned by a business that distributes drapery fabrics and window covering products was badly damaged by the storm, according to WYFF. The station also reported that at least two semi trucks were flipped onto their sides on Interstate 85.

Though no deaths have been reported, officials at Spartanburg Regional hospital told WSPA that they had received eight people with storm-related injuries. Most of the injuries, however, were minor, the station reported.

As many as nine tornadoes were reported Monday afternoon and evening, according to the Associated Press. The most serious problems seemed to be in Spartanburg County and in Hickory, N.C.

The Charlotte, N.C., region also reported possible tornadoes and storms also damaged there planes, cars and buildings at Hickory Regional Airport, and caused flooding from Biltmore Village in Asheville to North Tryon Street in Charlotte, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

