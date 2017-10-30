FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Blake Shelton is coming to SC. Here’s where you can go to see him

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 1:37 PM

Country singer Blake Shelton is coming to South Carolina.

The “Austin” singer and The Voice coach will visiting Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 9 as part of his Country Music Freaks Tour.

Presales for the tickets start on Friday, according to Ticketmaster. The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 10. Tickets will range between $52 and $92. The lineup for the concert will include Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce.

The Blake Shelton: Country Music Freaks show is part of a tour that kicks off on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Okla.

Shelton is expected to perform tracks off his new project, according to TasteofCountry.com.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

