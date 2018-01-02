More Videos

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Pause
Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:59

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

  • Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

    Temperatures dropped overnight causing condensation to freeze, forming ice

Temperatures dropped overnight causing condensation to freeze, forming ice tglantz@thestate.com
Temperatures dropped overnight causing condensation to freeze, forming ice tglantz@thestate.com

State

Leaving a car idling so that it’s warm when you get in is illegal in SC. Here’s why

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 11:47 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 16 MINUTES AGO

As Midlands residents prepare to leave for work or school on this very cold, first week of January, many have been doing something that is illegal in South Carolina.

Turns out that it is against state law to leave your car idling unattended.

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway,” the law reads.

The law is meant to protect vulnerable persons, such as children or the elderly, from getting behind the wheel of an unattended vehicle and potentially harming someone, said Joy Nelson, spokeswoman for the Bluffton Police Department. It can also prevent your car from getting stolen, if the car is idling while the doors are unlocked.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is the same situation with a vehicle running unattended,” said Nelson. “You never know who could jump in at any moment and steal the vehicle.”

Maj. Stephany Snowden, of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, told WIS that in the months leading up to November 2016, 80 unattended vehicles had been stolen in a 3-month span.

Having a keyless ignition system won’t protect car owners, because the law only addresses leaving cars unattended and makes no mention of needing the key physically in the ignition, Snowden told WIS.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Pause
Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:59

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

  • Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

View More Video