Gruesome cause of death revealed following fatality at BMW plant in SC

The man who was killed at a BMW Manufacturing paint shop in South Carolina Wednesday was identified, and the coroner released the cause of death.
Bojan Sprah, 45, was the man who was killed in what BMW called "an accidental death," at one of its paint shops in Spartanburg.
Sprah's death was caused by open head trauma, secondary to blunt force trauma and entrapment in moving machinery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said, according to greenvilleonline.com.
The Boiling Springs resident, originally from Slovenia, was still trapped in the machinery when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 a.m., Pelham Batesville Fire Chief Phill Jolley told goupstate.com.
Never miss a local story.
“There was no potential for life saving in this case,” Jolley said of the machine that carries vehicle frames to different floors in the auto shop. “They got the man off this piece of machinery pretty quickly.”
Sprah was not a BMW employee. Clevenger said Sprah was employed by German equipment supplier Loedige and was contracted to work at BMW.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has said the death was accidental, goupstate.com reported.
But the death will be investigated by S.C. OSHA, and is expected to last at least eight weeks, according to greenvilleonline.com. OSHA investigators were at the BMW plant Wednesday to search for any safety violations.
Comments