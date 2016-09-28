Two children shot at SC elementary school, suspect in custody

Two children were shot Wednesday afternoon at Townville Elementary School.
Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.Taylor Jones, Anderson County's emergency services director, said both children were taken away from the school in medical helicopters. Jones said a teacher was also injured, but it was not immediately clear whether the teacher had been shot.
One suspect is in custody, according to Lt. Sheila Cole of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Jones said the person in custody is believed to be a teenager.
The school has been evacuated and closed. A SWAT team has been through the school and has not found any other signs of danger, Jones said.Parents may pick up their children at Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 S.C. 24 in Townville. Dozens of children were bused to the church, and when they got off the bus, they were walked by armed law enforcement officers over to their waiting parents.
Shore is responding to a death on Osborne Drive in Townville that is believed to be related to the school shooting, he said. He said the dead person is an adult at a scene about a mile and a half away from the school.
The incident was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to reports on social media. Witnesses on social media reported seeing dozens of emergency vehicles speeding up S.C. 24 toward the school. Units from multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Anderson Police Department, Anderson County deputies, Oconee County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Updates on the cases are expected later this afternoon at a news conference scheduled at the Anderson County emergency operations center. The center is in downtown Anderson.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott expressed concerns on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"My heart is sick for Anderson&South Carolina," he tweeted. "Praying initial reports of no loss of life remain true & for those injured and their families."
Townville Elementary School is in Anderson County School District 4. It has 286 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The school is at 105 Townville School Road, off S.C. 24 near Lake Hartwell and the Georgia state line.
Comments