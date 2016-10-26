Upstate lawyer sentenced to 6 months in jail for defrauding sorority

An Anderson attorney was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison and a $50,000 fine for defrauding the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at the University of Alabama of $234,000.
Jennifer Elizabeth Meehan, 40, was arrested in July, 2015, and charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed at the time.
A graduate of the University of Alabama, Meehan was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority while at the university. She also served as president of the House Corporation Board of the Epsilon Lambda chapter of the sorority.
Meehan volunteered to help furnish Gamma Phi Beta’s new house from 2013 to 2015, a $14 million project. She was responsible for coordinating and purchasing the furniture.
Prosecutors said that Meehan submitted invoices for furniture and equipment that was not delivered. She set up fraudulent bank accounts that gave her personal access to the money meant to be spent on house furnishings.
She told investigators that she did not plan to use the money for herself but rather to set up a scholarship fund, a claim prosecutors said they found hard to believe.
Her sentence includes 6 months in prison a $50,000 fine and 18 months of home confinement. She also must now forfeit her law license.
The (Anderson) Independent Mail and Associated Press contributed to this report
