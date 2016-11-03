Anderson woman found alive, chained ‘like a dog’ in Woodruff

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster Pause

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field

0:26 Daughter of man murdered at Tama Road apartment asks for public's help

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

3:16 Rico Dowdle, USC Class of 2016 playmaker

1:37 Jake Bentley, Rico Dowdle spark USC offense

0:46 Fashion designer Rachel Zoe visits Coplon's in Columbia

1:23 Gov. Haley in Ridgeland: We have Matthew victims' backs

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting