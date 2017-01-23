Tractor trailer full of beer catches fire on I-95

South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, SC

A tractor trailer carrying beer reportedly caught fire on Interstate 95 in Dillon.

WBTW reported the trailer full of beer caught fire in a southbound lane of I-95 at mile marker 198.

The fire reportedly started from an issue with a tire.

Dillon County Fire Chief Charlie Bailey told the TV station the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

