Billy Wayne Cope, convicted of rape and murder of Rock Hill daughter, dies in prison

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament Pause

1:05 Sneak peek at Columbiana's Dave and Buster's

0:47 USC students protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

1:57 Former asylum's Babcock Building waiting to be renovated

1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions