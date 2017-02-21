Clemson grad reportedly killed in plane crash in Australia

A Texas man who graduated from Clemson University has died in a plane crash in Australia, according to media reports.
Glenn Garland of Austin was among the five people killed when a plane crashed in Melbourne Tuesday morning, according to the Herald Sun.
According to Garland’s Facebook page, he studied marketing management at Clemson University. His LinkedIn account stated he studied at Clemson fro 1981 to 1984.
He retired as the CEO of CLEAResult Consulting Inc. in 2015, according to bizjournals.com.
He was most recently listed as an entrepreneur and investor in management consulting in the Austin area.
The others killed include Greg DeHaven and Russell Munsch of Texas. The Herald Sun reported that DeHaven was a retired FBI agent and Munsch was a partner in a law firm.
