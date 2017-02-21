Clemson associate athletic director found dead near home

Officials confirmed a body found in the woods in the Upstate was that of a missing Clemson University associate athletic director.
Bert Henderson’s body was found adjacent to his property in Anderson County Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.
Henderson, 60 was initially reported missing Monday afternoon from his West Church Road home outside of Easley. This resulted in a search involving volunteers and “numerous” agencies, the sheriff’s office reported.
Henderson’s family has been notified, and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a death investigation.
His wife of 32 years, Lee Ann Hudson, died in November. He survived by his two daughters, Amy Lee and Kimberly, according to ClemsonTigers.com.
Henderson was also the director of IPTAY Planned Giving, which a Clemson athletic fundraising organization. IPTAY, which stands for “I pay ten a year,” started in 1934.
His career at Clemson started in 1978 as an athletic trainer, including working with the 1981 national champion football team, the university reported, according to GoTigers.com.
He then became a businesses manager and trainer for the university’s basketball team from 1982 through 1984. In 1984, he became a field agent for the Clemson University Alumni Center and then IPTAY’s associate executive director a year later.
In 2004, Henderson became IPTAY’s executive director. His duties included coordinating planning giving for Clemson athletics
Henderson graduated from Mars Hill College with a physical education and health degree in 1978 and earned a master’s of education degree from Clemson in 1980 in administration and supervision.
