Coastal cheerleaders say suspension has smeared their reputation. CCU won’t comment.

Coastal Carolina University officials have refused to comment further on their decision to indefinitely suspend the entire cheerleading squad based on an anonymous letter alleging prostitution, prompting several members of the team to hire a lawyer to clear their names.
Amy Lawrence, a lawyer representing five of the cheerleaders affected by the accusation, called the university’s response “unprecedented measures against the entire cheerleading team, based solely on unsubstantiated accusations.”
“I am shocked and saddened to see these girls become victims of these baseless claims from an anonymous source,” Lawrence said.
Officials declined to say which student conduct policy the school is citing to justify the team’s suspension, which is only a suspension from the cheerleading squad and not academics.
The accusations were mailed to the university in a five-page anonymous letter, and accused an unknown number of cheerleaders of buying alcohol for underage friends, buying homework and prostitution.
“Even more disheartening is that these girls were not permitted due process in their own defense to show just how outlandish and ridiculous these allegations truly are,” Lawrence said.
CCU hasn’t returned emails or phone calls concerning the incident that occurred last month, in which campus police officers reportedly confronted the squad and searched at least two of the cheerleader’s cell phones.
The Sun News filed a Freedom of Information Act request to determine if the police had a warrant to search the phones, but school officials have denied that request.
A second FOIA request was sent to CCU President David DeCenzo’s office requesting a copy of the anonymous letter that allegedly sparked the investigation, but it also was denied.
School officials have not answered any questions regarding the investigation.
“At this time, I can only confirm the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation,” William Plate Jr., vice president of communications for the school said in a March 30 email.
In a joint statement from the cheerleading team, members say the accusations are false and have led to harassment on campus and through social media.
They say the allegations are negatively impacting their studies and daily lives.
“As a team we ask the community to support us through these tough times as we hope the situation will be cleared up shortly,” the cheerleaders said.
Madison Loader, a former cheerleader, said she is not aware of the behavior cited in the anonymous letter.
“I was not aware of anything going on like that during my time there,” Loader wrote in a Facebook message.
Neither the Conway Police Department nor the Horry County Police say they’re investigating or have been contacted concerning the claims.
