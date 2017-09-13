The Edisto Beach oceanfront campground flooded during Hurricane Irma & is closed thru the end of 2017.
South Carolina

Irma damage closes Edisto Beach State park campgrounds rest of 2017

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 9:23 PM

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism announced the partial closure of the Edisto Beach State Park for the rest of the year.

The oceanfront and Live Oak camp grounds are closed for the remainder of 2017.

The storm surge and saltwater inundated the popular oceanfront camp grounds severely damaging the camp ground’s electrical system. Down trees, tree limb litter and damage caused by an Irma-spawned tornado took a toll on the Live Oaks camp ground, the state said.

Both areas are now closed for the rest of 2017 so that repairs may be made.

The day-use beach and Edisto Beach State park cabins will report on September 22.

People who have reservations affected by the closures will be contacted and given full refunds, the department said.

