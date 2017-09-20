SC museum executive stands by call to cancel Civil War-era event in face of criticism

More Videos 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Pause 0:39 Hurricane Maria's path turns east 2:49 Richland residents don't want to be annexed into Columbia 2:02 Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 1:31 Marcus Lattimore has encouraging message for Deebo Samuel 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:29 Solutions for Malfunction Junction? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville Carey Tilley, executive director of the Culture & Heritage Museums of York County, talked Tuesday about his decision to cancel a Civil War-era event this year at Historic Brattonsville. Two longtime re-enactor participants from York County, Mike Short and Vernon Terry, said they were disappointed in the decision. Both said they have been participating in such events for years to share history and have not had any problems. Carey Tilley, executive director of the Culture & Heritage Museums of York County, talked Tuesday about his decision to cancel a Civil War-era event this year at Historic Brattonsville. Two longtime re-enactor participants from York County, Mike Short and Vernon Terry, said they were disappointed in the decision. Both said they have been participating in such events for years to share history and have not had any problems. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

