Charleston’s African American Museum gets biggest contribution yet

The planned International African American Museum in Charleston has announced its biggest private donation yet.
The Lilly Endowment will give the museum $10 million, the museum said Tuesday.
“We are grateful that the grant from Lilly Endowment moves the IAAM closer to its historic groundbreaking,” said former Charleston mayor Joe Riley, who is on the museum’s board. “But we are equally grateful that the grant helps the museum begin to build an endowment that will ensure stability and longevity.”
A large portion of the grant — $4 million — will help start the museum’s endowment, which organizers hope to grow to $25 million.
Another $500,000 will pay for the museum’s inaugural exhibit on African-American religion and music, and $500,000 will go to engage congregations and faith-based communities.
The largest part of the grant — $5 million — will help pay for the museum’s design and construction. The museum is scheduled to break ground in early 2018 and open its doors to the public in 2020.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
