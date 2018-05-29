Man punched SC mom in head, stole 1-year-old baby from her arms, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a Chesterfield County mom said a man stole her 1-year-old infant from her arms, according to local media.
The mother was checking her mailbox on Jackson Road East at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan and gold SUV stopped in the middle of the road, WCCB reported.
A thin white male, described as about 6-feet-two-inches tall with a beard, got out of the van and punched the woman in the head several times, WBTV reported. He then stole the baby girl.
The mother never saw the man before, deputies told WCCB.
Baby Harlee Lane Lewis is 11 months old with blue eyes and blonde hair, according to her Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing a purple onsie.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and SLED are investigating the case.
