Collision blocks all traffic on stretch of I-26 in heavy traffic area of Midlands

A collision has closed a Midlands stretch of a major South Carolina highway for more than an hour Monday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., a collision occurred on I-26, near Exit 104, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
That is the Piney Grove Road exit, which feeds traffic to both Harbison Boulevard and St. Andrews Road.
Three vehicles were involved, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones, adding there were no major injuries reported.
The collision occurred on I-26 westbound, and all lanes of traffic have been blocked, SCDOT reported. As of 10:49 p.m., all the lanes remained blocked.
Two SCDOT traffic cameras at the exit were both offline more than an hour after the collision was reported.
There is no word on what caused the collision, but at 11 p.m. Jones said he expected the road to be reopened shortly. He said it shouldn’t delay traffic for the morning commute.
