Ten-vehicle crash that shut down I-20 in Lexington County for hours killed this man, coroner says

A 10-vehicle collision on I-20 in Lexington County caused problems for much of Thursday.
A busy stretch of the interstate was shut down, traffic was detoured, a number of people were hospitalized and one driver was killed.
Kenneth Johnson, 59, of Great Falls was pronounced dead at the scene because of injuries he sustained in the collision, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, near mile marker 61, Fisher reported. It was nearly 12 hours later when the wreck was completely cleared.
Johnson’s vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer, causing it to collide with two other vehicles, Fisher said. The tractor trailer went on to collide with at least one other vehicle and cause a chain reaction of less serious collisions among multiple other vehicles.
One car burst into flames after being struck during the wreck, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Several people involved in the multi-vehicle crash, including Johnson’s passenger, were transported to area hospitals, Fisher said.
Two people were listed in critical condition, Jones said.
Traffic was impacted in both directions of I-20, especially as officials re-routed backed up traffic, which caused congestion on I-26 among other Midlands roadways.
The westbound lanes of I-20 were closed for hours, with two of the three eventually opening for the flow of traffic by the late stages of Thursday's evening commute.
At 10:41 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that all westbound lanes had been cleared and the Friday morning commute should not be impacted by the deadly collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
