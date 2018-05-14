Emergency bridge repair forces closure of Charleston interstate

A stretch of I-526 in Charleston has been closed because of emergency bridge repairs, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The westbound James B. Edwards bridge on the interstate, which spans the Wando River, was closed Monday, SCDOT reported after engineers discovered a snapped cable inside the bridge structure.
Inspections are currently underway, according to Pete Poore of SCDOT. He said there currently is no timetable for when the bridge could be reopened.
That have an impact on drivers making the evening commute to Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. If the bridge remains closed through Memorial Day weekend, it could present a major traffic issue for the thousands of tourists who plan to spend the holiday at a Lowcountry beach.
In addition to currently assessing the damage and developing a repair plan for the structure, SCDOT said is working closely with local law enforcement agencies on detours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments