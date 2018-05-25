I-26 East blocked after 5 car crash, Highway Patrol says

Interstate 26 East in Lexington County was blocked at about 9:30 a.m. after a 5 car crash, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Lance Cpl. David Jones said.
People were injured in the crash and one was trapped in their car, but no one was killed, Jones said.
It's not known how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.
The crash happened near the U.S. 378 exit. All lanes are blocked, but crews will try to remove vehicles after rescuing the entrapped person from their car, Jones said.
Two of three lanes cleared at about 10 a.m.
