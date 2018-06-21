Flaming car has all lanes on Midlands stretch of major highway closed during commute

A Midlands stretch of a major highway has come to a standstill during the evening commute Thursday.
That's because a vehicle fire has blocked all of the westbound lanes on I-20, near Exit 58 in Lexington, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It is impacting US-1 traffic and for drivers in the area of West Columbia and Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
The fire was reported at at 6:30 p.m. There has been no word on how long the traffic jam is expected to last or when the lanes of the interstate will be reopened in the area not far from Columbia's infamous Malfunction Junction.
There is no word if any injuries have been reported, or the cause of the vehicle fire.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
