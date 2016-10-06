Projecting Hurricane Matthew rainfall impact on South Carolina

South Carolina’s coastal counties will receive more than 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Matthew, according to forecasts.
Charleston and Georgetown are expected to received 13 inches or more of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The Columbia area could see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with parts of the Eastern Midlands forecast for more than 4 inches.
The Piedmont and Upstate areas are forecast to get less than an inch of rain.
The storm is expected the track close to the southern tip of the S.C. coast on Saturday morning before turning to sea.
Current projections for rainfall in SC from 8pm tonight through 8am Sunday. @NWSColumbia Hurricane #Matthew pic.twitter.com/AOJGLcK7S3— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 6, 2016
11 AM Update on #Dangerous #HurricaneMatthew #scwx #gawx @scemd pic.twitter.com/ksaSDNX8I2— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 6, 2016
Comments