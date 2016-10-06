Hurricane Matthew 11 pm Thursday tracking map

Hurricane Matthew continues on a path up the east coast of Florida and toward Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. Thursday advisory on the storm.
Maximum sustained winds remain 130 mph.
“On the forecast track, the center of Matthew will be moving near or over the east coast of the Florida peninsula through Friday night, and near or over the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory.
Three to six inches of rain are forecast for the state’s central Midlands through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfall totals ranging from 6 to 10 inches are expected across the eastern Midlands. Areas along the coast are forecast to receive more than 12 inches of rain.
Read the Naional Hurricane Center’s full 11 p.m. update here.
Eye of extremely dangerous hurricane #Matthew moving away from the Bahamas and toward the east coast of FL: https://t.co/MdjzkqMQtl #flwx pic.twitter.com/vrA9ezZf4d— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 7, 2016
Comments