Mountain wildfire could affect health, Midlands under ‘code orange’ air alert

Smoke coming from wildfires in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia could affect breathing and visibility in the Midlands, according to officials.
The National Weather Service issued a code orange air quality alert Tuesday morning, warning smoke from the wildfires could affect several areas of the Midlands – including Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, Fairfield, Sumter and Lee counties.
Code orange means active children and adults, including those with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
The alert warned that fine particulates could create unhealthy breathing conditions and irritate the eyes and respiratory system. The conditions could also exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.
The National Weather Service in Columbia reported smokey conditions could affect visibility in the Midlands. It also reported smoke was present at the Columbia Columbia Metropolitan Airport Tuesday morning, though visibility should improve throughout the day.
Smokey conditions producing reduced visibility across the Midlands and CSRA. Please be careful driving #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/z7tbx4y6rA— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) November 15, 2016
DHEC reported the Upstate will be affected the most, though any areas north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 77 are at risk.
DHEC recommended keeping windows and doors closed, keeping fresh-air intakes for air conditioning and heater units closed and keeping filters clean.
The S.C. Forestry Commission reported the fire at Pinnacle Mountain near Pickens had burned 2,312 acres with 25 percent containment as of Monday morning.
Firefighters were able to use bulldozers to make a fire line on the south end of Pinnacle Mountain earlier this week. Several residents who were asked to evacuate the area Saturday could return to their homes Sunday.
A burn ban for all Piedmont counties – including Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties – is still in effect, according to the Forest Commission.
The ban prohibits outdoor burning. This does not include campfires and open-fire cooking, though the commission encourages residents to refrain from any unnecessary burning.
