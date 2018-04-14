National Weather Service
National Weather Service

Weather

What to expect from severe weather Sunday in South Carolina

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

April 14, 2018 10:50 AM

Midlands residents should enjoy the warm weekend while they can, because forecasters are predicting Sunday will be marked by a cold front and severe weather, according to a statement from the National Weather Service station in Columbia.

Meteorologists predicted a high chance for damaging winds and a slight possibility of hail and tornadoes .

The cold front will move across the midlands Sunday during the early afternoon, bringing possible thunderstorms and other severe weather. Temperatures in Columbia are predicted to range from 80 to 50 degrees, but are expected to drop down to a high of 66 Monday, according to the NWS's website.

Columbia and Charleston have a slight chance of severe weather, but Greenville and other upstate counties have only a marginal chance of experiencing it.

Columbia forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.


Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

  Comments  