What to expect from severe weather Sunday in South Carolina

Midlands residents should enjoy the warm weekend while they can, because forecasters are predicting Sunday will be marked by a cold front and severe weather, according to a statement from the National Weather Service station in Columbia.
Meteorologists predicted a high chance for damaging winds and a slight possibility of hail and tornadoes .
The cold front will move across the midlands Sunday during the early afternoon, bringing possible thunderstorms and other severe weather. Temperatures in Columbia are predicted to range from 80 to 50 degrees, but are expected to drop down to a high of 66 Monday, according to the NWS's website.
Columbia and Charleston have a slight chance of severe weather, but Greenville and other upstate counties have only a marginal chance of experiencing it.
Columbia forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Comments