Knowledge is power for parents and communities

Finding the right education option for your child is daunting.
“How do I help my child who is being bullied or struggling academically?” “What is the difference between a public magnet and public charter school?” “Is my child with special needs eligible for a tuition tax credit scholarship?”
These questions, and so many more, confront families daily.
It’s no secret that despite pockets of excellence and the heroic efforts of dedicated teachers and school leaders — some who are boldly defying expectations in challenged areas — South Carolina’s education system is struggling.
If our children are going to compete with students from across the country and around the world for the demanding jobs of tomorrow, we must make sure they are ready.
Objective measures that allow comparisons of student learning show South Carolina lags behind our neighboring states. The U.S. Department of Education ranks South Carolina 41st — in the bottom 10 — on the Nation’s Report Card in the critical areas of math and reading. U.S. News and World Report recently ranked our education performance 50th.
MySCEducation.org is designed to help families sort through these questions and concerns to make informed decisions that will equip their student for a lifetime of success. Parents and other citizens can enter their ZIP code and view public, private, online and home school options and resources near them. The site also includes easy-to-understand explanations of different education types, basic information about academic performance and parent satisfaction when available, and helpful links to additional information.
Our goal is to celebrate success wherever we see it, cut through education jargon to equip and empower parents and communities with accurate information about the education options available in their area. South Carolina families deserve this kind of transparency. If our children are going to compete with students from across the country and around the world for the demanding jobs of tomorrow, we must make sure they are ready.
Our highest shared aspiration should be to provide all children the opportunity for a great education that helps them reach their full potential — in whatever setting best meets their needs. We invite parents and anyone who wants to see South Carolina’s students fulfill their full promise to visit MySCEducation.org to learn more and join this critical effort for South Carolina’s education future.
Ellen Weaver
President, Palmetto Promise Institute
Columbia
