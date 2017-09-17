US Sen Strom Thurmond
US Sen Strom Thurmond ERIC SEALS
US Sen Strom Thurmond ERIC SEALS

Letters to the Editor

Democrats long ago dropped the racism

September 17, 2017 06:09 PM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 09:40 PM

Columbia, SC

When Richard Luther holds Democrats responsible for problems with race relations, he gives a faulty account of history (“Democrats to blame for Confederate monuments,” Sept. 7).

Gov./Sen. Strom Thurmond walked out of the Democratic National Convention in 1948, set a record for longest solo filibuster while opposing a civil rights bill and became … a Republican.

Gov./Sen. Fritz Hollings did not stand in the schoolhouse door at Clemson, or anywhere else. He told the General Assembly that “South Carolina is running out of courts … this General Assembly must make clear South Carolina’s choice, a government of laws rather than a government of men.… This should be done with dignity. It should be done with law and order.” He later worked to increase awareness of poverty in the state. Hollings was and remains a Democrat.

Sen. Robert Byrd was a member of the KKK in the 1940s. Early in his career he had a mixed record on civil rights, but by the end of his record-setting tenure in the Senate, he was a consistent supporter. The Democratic Party has worked effectively for many decades to overcome its legacy of racism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Ezell

Columbia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

    Phil Kornblut breaks down the South Carolina football team's 2018 recruiting class.

Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown 1:53

Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown
Brad Brownell recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina 3:04

Brad Brownell recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina
Dabo Swinney talks Alabama bowl prep 4:05

Dabo Swinney talks Alabama bowl prep

View More Video