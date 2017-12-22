This screenshot is from the website for a movie about Charles Dickens.
Letters to the Editor

This Christmas movie is an insult to Christians everywhere

Letter to The State editorial board

December 22, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:40 PM

Columbia, SC

Some ignorant, self-centered and unbelieving Hollywood writer has dared to name a movie “The Man who Invented Christmas.”

Charles Dickens was a wonderful writer, and who doesn’t love the book A Christmas Carol? But Dickens’ goal was the redemption of Scrooge by exposing him to the true meaning of Christmas: love. But this has just gone too far.

This holiday is about a wondrously beautiful and amazing gift from a very loving God, who sent his only son Jesus Christ into this world to save us. Christmas is our celebration of his birth. This was an act of grace through unfathomable love for a world that did not deserve it. Unfortunately too many still have not accepted his gift.

Carolyn Bentley

Irmo

