Letters to the Editor

Only optometrists support testing our vision for driver's licenses

Letter to The State editorial board

March 09, 2018 08:27 AM

Columbia, SC

Does the Legislature never learn? When will lawmakers stop letting lobbyists write the bills? Rep. Jason Elliott wants to help optometrist lobbyists force the Department of Motor Vehicles to reinstate eye exams.

What medical training will the DMV clerks receive in order to perform this medical screening?

Please lawmakers, don’t increase the level of bureaucracy; reduce it. And no, I am not concerned about blind people driving cars in South Carolina.

Robert Williams III

Lexington

