Boomers failed on guns; good luck Millennials

Kudos and gratitude to the students of every age who stood up to the gun lobby in general and the NRA specifically. We our elected officials, state and federal, can’t or won’t. I doubt these protests will have any real effect, and certainly many just took an opportunity to leave class. But the effort was there, and the statement was made.
Your grandparents or parents, the Boomers, well, we tried, and were only marginally successful. Talking about my generation: A lot of our efforts were just fashion, but a lot of them were sincere. The Millennials are picking up the torch.
Thanks again to all who tried. For what its worth, it was worth all the while. Bless all of you.
Ron Brandt
Columbia
