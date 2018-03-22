Until schools teach civics again, students have no right to ‘protest’ gun laws

The March for Life was admirable but a huge waste of time, money and effort. None of these individuals had any suggestion as how to solve this so-called gun problem. The reason: There is no gun problem. There is a people problem.
Until some effort is made to acknowledge and diagnose mentally ill individuals, there will be no change.
And until the schools go back to having students study the Constitution and civics (to learn how our government works), the students have no right or reason to “protest.”
Most are totally clueless and are only protesting because their friends are.
Russell Lipscomb
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
