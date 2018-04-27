SC bill will help other abused children

In his April 23 column, “We could have saved this toddler but failed to act. We can’t let that happen again,” Rep. Micah Caskey described the need to create a Department of Children’s Advocacy to provide accountability to the state Department of Social Services and other child protection entities. Our family observed first-hand the need for S.805 as our Abby almost fell through the bureaucratic cracks of DSS before she landed in our family’s lap.
Abby was a victim of abuse until she came into the S.C. foster care system at age 10. Abby has multiple physical and mental disabilities, and after years in care, she was adopted through DSS into a family who were ill-prepared for the challenges she presented. As Abby spent one night of respite in our home, she revealed the abuse she was again enduring. Thankfully, she has been in our home since that day, but it took more than 18 months before we received guardianship and custody. We often experienced the system working against Abby, not for her.
God’s grace allowed us to be a safety net for Abby, but my heart continually breaks when I consider how many Abbys are falling through the cracks. I believe S.805 will make a difference.
Dan Griffin
Lexington
