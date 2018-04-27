Columbia and Google are stepping it up next week to grow small businesses

Today’s small and medium-sized businesses operate in a climate of unprecedented change, as online opportunities give them access to customers in all corners of the globe.
Not all small businesses realize this potential. A recent Deloitte study found that 80 percent of businesses surveyed are not taking full advantage of digital.
The smallest businesses are less likely to use digital tools, because of low perceived relevance and effectiveness, privacy/security concerns, lack of experience and time to gain experience, and cost. Yet small businesses with an online presence earn twice as much revenue per employee, and four times as much revenue growth.
Helping Columbia small businesses grow has been one of my top priorities as mayor. One way to do that is to help business owners increase their online presence.
Many of us know My Dessert Bar, but what we don’t know is that its owner Shennice Cleckley built her business online. She learned baking and decorating techniques on YouTube, then used online advertising on Google to drive customers to her site. Now, she is the owner of one of Columbia’s favorite bakeries.
The first week of May will offer several opportunities for Columbia small businesses to learn and grow. On Thursday, we’ll kick off Columbia’s Small Business Week Conference, which provides a great opportunity to network with small, medium and large business owners throughout the Midlands. It also includes an awesome line-up of presenters. You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-columbias-6th-annual-small-business-week-conference-tickets-41314250034.
On Wednesday, Google is coming to town with its Grow with Google tour, which offers training workshops to help small business owners and managers get their business online and learn online marketing techniques such as search-engine optimization. Google staff will offer one-on-one training and tutorials. The event also offers programs aimed to help students, teachers, entrepreneurs and job seekers. You can sign up at https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-columbia/
Technology and the internet have changed how small businesses operate. It is a challenge and an opportunity. Learning new skills can be daunting, but the access to a massive new customer base can be worth the effort. Columbia small businesses know an opportunity when they see one, and I am proud to join our small business community as we bridge the digital divide together.
Mayor Steve Benjamin
Columbia
