CIU accusations show #MeToo movement has gone too far

I was extremely disturbed to see the article castigating Columbia International University for its so-called atmosphere of unwanted sexual behaviors (“Alumni: Inappropriate conduct at a Columbia college went all the way to the top”).
The “me too” movement has gone too far, and a now fine Christian man like Chancellor Bill Jones is accused of touching, tickling and making nice comments to students when he touched a man’s pony tail. Now one has to be careful of just making compliments — and how would hugging someone be interpreted if the hugger just wanted to show appreciation and concern for the person hugged?
Yes, there have been abuses, mostly by men against women, and sometimes by women against men, and exposing such behavior has certainly had an impact on our society. Now, however, we are moving to a society where a man hugging a woman to show concern is called molestation. Give me a break.
Shame on the editors of The State for publishing this type of article and quoting anonymous sources. I hope The State will focus its journalistic efforts on meaningful stories instead of trashing great institutions like CIU.
James Peters
Irmo
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
