Unlike other candidates, Marguerite Willis is not over-promising

I was surprised to see no mention of Democrat Marguerite Willis in the article, “Candidates for SC governor are making promises they can't keep.”
I have been impressed that she is intent on educating voters on the responsibilities of the governor under the state constitution. I hope voters will take the time to get informed about her campaign and what she offers to South Carolinians.
Pamela Jolley
Irmo
