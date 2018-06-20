Want to stop abortion? Let’s legislate male reproductive system

Every year the Legislature wastes valuable time trying to pass the most restrictive anti-abortion bill it can think up.
I am not pro-abortion, but I can understand circumstances that might lead a woman to choose that option. That decision should be up to the woman and her medical provider — not me or any elected official. And the same legislators do nothing to provide food, clothing, shelter, education or medical care once the child is born.
If legislators want to reduce the need for abortion, perhaps they should pass a requirement that all men in South Carolina have a vasectomy. After all, if the female reproductive system should be controlled legislatively, why not the male reproductive system as well? Or don’t our legislators know that the male reproductive system causes pregnancy in the first place?
Louise Plodinec
Aiken
