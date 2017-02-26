Skilled worker shortage threatens SC growth

South Carolina is booming, with record capital investments that are creating tens of thousands of new jobs, in all 46 counties, and driving down the unemployment rate. But continued growth depends on a skilled workforce to build the new factories and other workplaces and then fill the new positions, and we have a problem here.
The construction industry faces a projected job shortage of more than 90 percent, according to the Conference Board, requiring an additional 1.7 million workers by 2020. Today, the average construction worker is 50, and the challenge will only increase as the workforce ages, as there is only one new job entrant for every five who retire. If we don’t change this, the construction industry will not be able to keep up with the needs of a vibrant business environment, the cost of construction and the time to complete projects will increase, and the potential for quality and safety problems will grow.
__________
Needed now and in the next decade: Electricians, roofers, plumbers
Senate Democrats want to make technical college free for SC residents
New chief leading S.C.’s tech college system into future
__________
This is a national and global problem, which will force contractors to be selective of the projects they accept so they don’t outsell and overcommit their capabilities and capacity; some contractors already are overcommitting, only to learn too late that they have stretched their resources, causing project delays and significant cost overruns.
The manufacturing sector faces similar problems, and I believe the solution can be found by working together. Even though both industries are competing for the same young talent, a coordinated effort can better inform young people about the career potential in both industries and help them choose the right career. Short-term efforts already are in place to make today’s youth, their parents and school officials fully aware of the viable careers in both industries.
Many people incorrectly believe the construction industry offers poor working conditions, low pay and long hours.
Many people incorrectly believe the construction industry offers poor working conditions, low pay and long hours. But today’s skilled trades men and women earn competitive wages and benefits and have access to training and development opportunities to support their long-term career objectives.
They also can advance into management or become business owners. Apprenticeship programs are available to help them gain classroom and on-the-job training skills that will prepare them for a skilled-trades position in manufacturing or construction.
Members of the construction industry must become proactive in addressing the workforce shortage head-on by acting to inform, educate, train and recruit tomorrow’s workforce.
We need school districts and legislators to invest in career and technical education programs. And we need everyone to understand that this workforce shortage will hurt all of us, whether we are part of the construction or manufacturing industry or not.
Mr. Gallagher is chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas; contact him at bgallagher@onealinc.com.
Comments