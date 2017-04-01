A peek is nice; a full review would be better

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title Pause

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

0:49 2-point conversion! Elliott Fry recaps magic moment

0:41 USC AD Ray Tanner: This week is high water mark for USC athletics

0:22 South Carolina enters the court at Final Four

0:33 Hundreds of Gamecocks in Phoenix celebrate the womens basketball team victory

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:33 Gamecocks' third game vs. Mississippi State is for national championship

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe